‘The Science, History, and Surprising Secrets of STDs’

Air Date: May 4, 2021 10:00 am
(photo credit Stefan Cohen)

(photo credit Stefan Cohen)

Sexually transmitted infections have been on the rise in recent years. We’ll talk with physician INA PARK about why we are seeing spikes in cases of syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia and if the pandemic has changed sexual behavior. Park is the author of Strange Bedfellows: Adventures in the Science, History, and Surprising Secrets of STDs.  We’ll also discuss the history of sexually transmitted infections, the bizarre, ineffective and often painful treatments patients were subjected to through the centuries, and why these infections still carry so much stigma and shame.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate