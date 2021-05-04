Sexually transmitted infections have been on the rise in recent years. We’ll talk with physician INA PARK about why we are seeing spikes in cases of syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia and if the pandemic has changed sexual behavior. Park is the author of Strange Bedfellows: Adventures in the Science, History, and Surprising Secrets of STDs. We’ll also discuss the history of sexually transmitted infections, the bizarre, ineffective and often painful treatments patients were subjected to through the centuries, and why these infections still carry so much stigma and shame.