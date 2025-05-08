The rise of the spicy book club

Romance book sales are hot – in fact, demand for the genre has more than doubled since 2021. During the pandemic, millions of readers formed online communities – especially on TikTok, sharing their favorite titles, authors and literary themes.

Some of the most popular series have more than a dozen installments, and the cult-favorites include trysts with aliens and robots, stories of medieval royalty in warfare, vampire brides and 90s style rom-coms. As readers become more open about taboo and out-there storylines, they say there’s less shame in loving this often trivialized genre.

On this episode of Studio 2, we’ll talk about the rise in romance book sales and what it says about the evolution of escapism, erotica and entertainment.

Guests

Betty Corrello, romance author whose forthcoming book is 32 Days in May

Tina Long, Owner of Cupid’s Bookshop in Manayunk