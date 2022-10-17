Regional Roundup: October 17, 2022

The Phillies are in the MLB playoffs for the first time in eleven years and the Eagles remain undefeated this season. We’ll talk about the excitement for Philadelphia sports fans with Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski), sports columnist at The Philadelphia Inquirer and author of The Rise.

Workers around the country, including those at the Art Museum of Philadelphia and Temple University Hospital, are fighting for union contracts at a booming rate. PMA organizers voted Sunday evening to ratify a contract after 3 years. We’ll talk about the surge in labor organizing and rally cries for workers’ rights with Rebecca Givan (@RU_SMLR), labor studies professor and president of the faculty union at Rutgers University.

When life gives you lanternflies…make honey? Don Shump (@PhiladelphiaBee) founder of The Philadelphia Bee Co., will join us to explain how an invasive bug species shook up apiaries across the region, and what he did with the sweet and smoky result. Here’s Shump in a photo essay by Kimberly Paynter and Emilly Rizzo for WHYY.