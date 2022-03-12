The Regional Roundup – March 14th

On today’s Regional Roundup, U.S. Senator from Delaware Chris Coons will join us to talk about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, just one week before her Supreme Court confirmation hearing begins. We’ll also discuss how the Biden administration has responded to the war in Ukraine so far and crucial bipartisan legislation being passed to address inflation.

Plus, an inspiring and moving memoir of a South Jersey animal sanctuary founder tells the story of a turbulent childhood that resulted in a collection of hundreds of rescue animals. We’ll talk with author Laurie Zaleski, whose new book is Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life with 600 Rescue Animals.

But first, we’re watching a devastating war unfold in Ukraine through images of civilian casualties, wrecked hospitals and innocent people hiding in bomb shelters. How do we talk about it with young people witnessing it in real time – and quite graphically – on social media? Our guests are Jessica Kendorski, School Psychology chair at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and Vikki Katz, associate professor of communications at Rutgers University.