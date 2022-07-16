The Regional Roundup: July 18, 2022

The national fight over reproductive rights amplified in Pennsylvania this week when Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order protecting people seeking abortions from out-of-state and Republicans pursued a constitutional amendment that would declare residents have no right to an abortion. We’ll talk about legal and political action in Harrisburg, especially as the state’s consequential election approaches.

Our guest is WHYY political reporter Katie Meyer. (@katiemeyer4)

As we tolerate a scorching summer, we’ll discuss the sun, skincare and our health. What type of sun lotion should we be using, how much SPF do we really need, and should we be worried about how the chemicals in sunscreen impact our health and the environment?

Our guest is Schweiger Dermatology Group’s Dr. Christina Lee Chung. (@chungfurymd)

The national tour of Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of To Kill A Mockingbird has arrived to the Academy of Music in Philadelphia. The Broadway show based on Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork has been named on of the most successful American plays in history.

Our guest is actor Richard Thomas, who stars as Atticus Finch, and joins us to talk about his life, career and stepping into the iconic role. (@KimmelCC)