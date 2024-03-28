The Pursuit of Happiness, Phillies Home Opener, Studio 2’s First Anniversary

The Phillies Home Opener against the Atlanta Braves was moved to Friday because of bad weather but that won’t stop us talking about the upcoming season this hour. We’ve got Hittin’ Season’ podcast host John Stolnis with us to preview the team, the lineup and discuss whether a World Series return is in the cards this year.

Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is what the founding fathers had in mind for our nation. In the recent World Happiness Report, the U.S. dropped from 15th to 23rd. We talk with James Pawelski, professor and director of education at University of Pennsylvania’s Positive Psychology Center, as well as science writer Suzann Pileggi Pawelski about Americans obsession with happiness and why we have such trouble finding it.