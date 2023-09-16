Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel improving after suffering stroke

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Charlie Manuel, the former Phillies manager who led the team to a World Series victory in 2008, is improving after suffering a stroke on Saturday.

According to a statement released by the Phillies organization, Manuel’s wife, Missy, said Charlie had made improvements over the past 12 hours, and that his doctors are encouraged.

This comes following an outpouring of support on social media for the former Phillies manager.

Officials with the Philadelphia Phillies said in a statement on Saturday that the stroke occurred while Manuel was undergoing a medical procedure in a Florida hospital.

“The hospital was able to attend to Charlie immediately and subsequently remove a blood clot,” the team said. “The next 24 hours will be crucial to his recovery, and Charlie’s family asks that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time.”

The 79-year-old managed the Phillies for nine seasons from 2005-13 and guided them to a World Series championship in 2008.

Under Manuel, the Phillies won five consecutive NL East titles from 2007-11. They beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2008 World Series for the city’s first major professional sports championship since 1983.

He won more games (780) than any manager in team history and has 1,000 career wins, including three seasons with the Cleveland Indians.

As Manuel is a beloved icon in Philadelphia, fans across the city are wishing him well and hoping for the best.

“When you think of Phillies, you think of Charlie Manuel for sure. He is the Phillies,” said Brian Yarnell.

“He’s huge. He’s been an icon ever since I was growing up. He’s the man,” added Jake Austin.

Phillies fans who watched Saturday night’s game at Chickie’s and Pete’s say they couldn’t help but think about the former manager while cheering on their team.

“Charlie Manuel was a great skipper in his time and still is a great skipper. We’re pulling for you Charlie, we wish you well. We’re praying,” said George James.

The Associated Press & ESPN contributed to this report.