The Originator: Composer – Leigha Amick
Find out how Leigha Amick took her unique works from page to stage.
On this episode of On Stage at Curtis, as a composer, measures and beats are constantly top of mind, especially for someone like Leigha Amick. She’s finally realized a lifelong dream of hearing her original compositions play out in concert halls. Find out how Amick took her unique works—including “Cascade,” “Gossamer Depth,” and “Rhiannon’s Condemnation”—from page to stage.
