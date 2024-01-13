    The Originator: Composer – Leigha Amick

    Find out how Leigha Amick took her unique works from page to stage.

    Air Date: January 12, 2024

    On this episode of On Stage at Curtis, as a composer, measures and beats are constantly top of mind, especially for someone like Leigha Amick. She’s finally realized a lifelong dream of hearing her original compositions play out in concert halls. Find out how Amick took her unique works—including “Cascade,” “Gossamer Depth,” and “Rhiannon’s Condemnation”—from page to stage.

