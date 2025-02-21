The National Park Service gets ready for America’s 250th Anniversary

Next year marks a monumental anniversary for America. Find out what the National Park Service is doing to welcome visitors to Philadelphia for the United States’ Semiquincentennial. History abounds us in Philadelphia. We explore the city within the city of Philadelphia that was home to more than 20,000 free Black people. We hear from Mark Thomas Gibson about his exhibit at Ursinus College.He creates works that invoke thought and ideas. A lifelong dream becomes a reality for a Bucks County man. Plus, we learn the proper way to partake in a fine dining experience at the South Jersey School of Etiquette.