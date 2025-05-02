The Life-Changing Power of Lifting Weights

For a long time, weightlifting was relegated to the realm of muscle heads, and Conan the Barbarian-types. Now, people of all ages and sizes are lifting to gain strength and help their bodies thrive for decades to come. Weight training improves not only strength, but also mobility, bone density, cardiovascular health, and even cognitive function.

On this episode, we explore the proven and emerging benefits of pumping iron, and why so many people say it’s changing their lives. We hear about when and how weightlifting was introduced into the medical and cultural mainstreams — not just for bodybuilders, but for people of all fitness levels, the woman who broke down the door to the boys’ powerlifting club, and how one author says strength training transformed her relationship with her body.

ALSO HEARD: