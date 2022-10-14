The Jan. 6 committee makes its case and subpoenas Trump

The January 6 committee on Thursday voted to subpoena the testimony of former President Trump. It was a dramatic conclusion to the year-long series of hearings into the attack on the Capitol.

Once again, the House members presented evidence that former President Trump was responsible for the riot and for spreading the lie that the election was rigged. They showed that Trump knew he lost to President Biden and his rejection of the 2020 results was planned long before the votes were counted.

We also learned Trump signed an executive order during his term to withdraw troops immediately from Afghanistan and Somalia, but it was not followed. The hearing played new footage from Jan. 6 showing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers, in a secure location, calling former Vice President Pence, Attorney General Barr, D.C. Mayor Bowser, Virginia’s Governor and Pentagon officials for more police and national guard. This scene was meant to contrast Trump’s failure to call in reinforcements to protect the Capitol and tell the rioters to stop the violence.

Guests

Luke Broadwater, Congressional correspondent for The New York Times. @lukebroadwater

Kim Wehle, Professor of Law at University of Baltimore, former Assistant U.S. Attorney, and author of How to Think Like a Lawyer — and Why: A Common Sense Guide to Everyday Dilemmas. @kimwehle