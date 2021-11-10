The infrastructure bill

Air Date: November 10, 2021
An Amtrak train departs 30th Street Station moving parallel to motor vehicle traffic on Interstate 76 in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The House passed the bipartisan infrastructure plan last week, a key component of Biden’s agenda. Thirteen Republicans signed on to it. The $1.2 trillion bill includes $550 billion in new spending with money for roads, bridges, rail, ports, airports, water systems, power grid, broadband, electric cars, and more. We’ll talk about what’s in the bill, what it took to get it passed, and its potential impact on the country and our region. Our guests are ROBERT PUENTES, President of the Eno Center for Transportation, LESLIE RICHARDS, General Manager for SEPTA, and former Pennsylvania Governor ED RENDELL.

