The Infinite Art Hunt
Freddie is on a quest to see as much amazing art as possible in The Infinite Art Hunt!
Tag along with Freddie on her quest to meet as many amazing artists and see as many amazing art spaces as she can this summer! Joined by her cousin Ty, Freddie gets tips from her fabulous Grandma Tilly and the occasional ride from Hildegard or Uncle Mars.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.