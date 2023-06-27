Donate

    The Infinite Art Hunt

    Freddie is on a quest to see as much amazing art as possible in The Infinite Art Hunt!

    Air Date: June 27, 2023

    Tag along with Freddie on her quest to meet as many amazing artists and see as many amazing art spaces as she can this summer! Joined by her cousin Ty, Freddie gets tips from her fabulous Grandma Tilly and the occasional ride from Hildegard or Uncle Mars.

