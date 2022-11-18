The Future of Food

What we eat — and how our food is produced — is always changing. Over the past few decades, we’ve seen attempts to go from industrial farming to eating local, from factory farms to pasture-raised, anti-fat to anti-carb, wheat to quinoa, dairy milk to soy milk, bacon and eggs to avocado toast, and the list goes on. There’s a lot that goes into these changes — market forces, innovation, supply chain issues and increasingly, climate change.

In fact, food may be the single most direct way that most of us will experience the impact of global warming. It will change how food is produced, what we eat, and how much we pay for it. Farmers and food producers are adapting to a warming planet and expanding population. On this episode, we’ll look at the forces that are shaping and changing the way we eat, along with some of the foods that may become far more common in the decades to come. We’ll hear about how vertical farming is making the most of our space, why kelp could be the new soy, and the innovative solutions making their way on to our plates.

Also heard on this week’s episode: