The Immigration Crisis, Why is Everybody Using Subtitles?

The immigration crisis is heating up again, this time in democratic controlled states. New York City Mayor Eric Adams is calling on President Biden to do something about the large migrant influx, and last week, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy rejected a proposal to house asylum seekers in the Atlantic City Airport. We’ll discuss the national immigration crisis and political ramifications for the 2024 election cycle with NPR national correspondent Joel Rose (@NPRJoel).

Are you watching TV with subtitles on, even if you don’t need them? Captions aren’t just for accessibility anymore, and a record number of Americans of all ages are relying on them to keep up with their favorite shows. We’ll talk with Devin Gordon (@DevinGordonX), contributing writer to The Atlantic.