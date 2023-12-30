The Cool Kid: Percussion – Griffin Harrison
On this episode of On Stage at Curtis, finding the beat is particularly important in the percussion section. Finding your inner beat isn’t as easy. Griffin Harrison explains how his love of sound became his passion in life. After starting out on a drum kit, he knew he wanted more. By exploring opportunities outside the box, Harrison takes on the works of Andy Akiho and Ari Hoenig.
