    The Cool Kid: Percussion – Griffin Harrison

    On this episode of On Stage at Curtis, finding the beat is particularly important in the percussion section.

    Air Date: December 29, 2023

    On this episode of On Stage at Curtis, finding the beat is particularly important in the percussion section. Finding your inner beat isn’t as easy. Griffin Harrison explains how his love of sound became his passion in life. After starting out on a drum kit, he knew he wanted more. By exploring opportunities outside the box, Harrison takes on the works of Andy Akiho and Ari Hoenig.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by On Stage at Curtis

    On Stage at Curtis

    On Stage at Curtis

    Experience student recitals by today's finest young classical musicians on the stage of Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate