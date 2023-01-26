The Connection with Marty Moss-Coane: Trailer

Who doesn’t feel burnt out by the stresses of life, with the pressures of work and family and the onslaught of bad news? It’s easy to feel helpless, overwhelmed and confused. One key experience that can guide us through the challenges we all face is human connection. It makes us feel understood, valued and gives us a sense of purpose and belonging. In fact, connections have allowed us to survive as a species and are critical to our wellbeing as individuals. Every Friday at noon on WHYY, The Connection with Marty Moss-Coane will feature unique and wide-ranging conversations about developing a richer understanding of the bonds that unite us, the forces that can drive us apart, the possibilities that life offers all of us and the qualities that make us unique…and human.