The Bottom of the Sea

The bottom of the ocean seems like an unlikely place to be teeming with life — it’s dark, freezing cold, and subject to enormous pressure. And yet, in recent years, scientists have discovered that these depths are a rich ecosystem, boasting more species than you’d find just about anywhere else in the world. Most of the deep ocean remains unexplored, but we’re learning more about this mysterious place — including how its inhabitants have adapted to not only survive but thrive in such extreme conditions.

On this episode, we hear about some of the secrets that scientists are unlocking about the depths of the sea. We hear stories about some of the weirdest and most interesting creatures living deep in the ocean, one man’s epic battle against a very persistent predator, and the chase to uncover centuries-old shipwrecks.

Also heard on this week’s episode: