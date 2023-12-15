We think of life and death as clear cut — you’re alive or you’re not; your heart’s beating or it isn’t; your brain functions or it doesn’t. But when you look a bit deeper, both on a biological level, and in terms of people’s experiences, the border where life ends and death begins starts to look less firm, leading to questions about what comes next.

On this episode, we explore the blurred line between life and death. We hear about near-death experiences, and what researchers say about the difference between our brains and our consciousness; we discuss a pioneering approach to collecting organs that is raising questions about the definition of death; and we’ll explore why some people experience sudden bursts of lucidity before death. Also, a story about a controversial contest to prove the existence of life after death.

ALSO HEARD: