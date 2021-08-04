    Preview: Ted Lasso

    Air Date: August 4, 2021

    Jason Sudeikis, the creator and star of the award winning series — in its second season — talks with Patrick Stoner about how he bucked the trend of dark drama and overblown comedy to win over the audience.

    Brought to you by Flicks

    Flicks

    WHYY film critic Patrick Stoner provides up-to-the-minute coverage of top films, stars and moviemakers.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate