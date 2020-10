Harpist Claire Thai from Tucson, Arizona began studying the harp at age five and started composing in middle school. Claire performs French born harpist and composer Marcel Grandjany’s Rhapsodie. This piece is based on a theme of a Gregorian Easter chant taking the harp to a virtuosic level.

Claire also performs Jean-Michel Damase’s Sicilienne Variée and ends with a chamber ensemble performance of Ravel’s Introduction et allegro.