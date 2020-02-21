Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Sam Sifton on cooking for family and friends

Air Date: February 21, 2020 10:00 am

Guest: Sam Sifton

New York Times food editor SAM SIFTON makes an appeal for making meals to share with family and friends in his latest cookbook, See You on Sunday. Sifton, who is also the founding editor of NYT Cooking, joins us to talk about the importance of the meal as ritual and the fellowship that comes when groups sit down together to eat. One of Sifton’s key principles around cooking communal meals is to keep things simple. We’ll talk about his “theory of dinner,” get some cooking tips and hear about some of his favorite Sunday recipes, like Trini-Chinese Chicken, Barbecued Brisket, Good Meat Loaf and Clam Chowder.

