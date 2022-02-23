    Preview: Studio 666

    Air Date: February 23, 2022

    The Foo Fighters talk with Patrick Stoner about the differences between movie making and music making.

    Brought to you by Flicks

    Flicks

    WHYY film critic Patrick Stoner provides up-to-the-minute coverage of top films, stars and moviemakers.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate