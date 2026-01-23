Studio 2 Extra: behind the scenes of food influencing

Jacob Fink, better known as @jacobdoesphilly, breaks down what exactly goes into food review content creation.

Air Date: January 23, 2026 1:33 am
Listen 11:28
@jacobdoesphilly reviewing Cleo Bagels in West Philly

@jacobdoesphilly reviewing Cleo Bagels in West Philly

Jacob Fink, better known as @jacobdoesphilly, never expected to become a food influencer. But now, some of his  food review videos garner a million views.

Avi Wolfman-Arent sat down with Jacob to learn more about the business of content creation: the money, the process, and the future. Some of his answers might surprise you.

 

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

About Studio 2 staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate