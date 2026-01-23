Studio 2 Extra: behind the scenes of food influencing
Jacob Fink, better known as @jacobdoesphilly, breaks down what exactly goes into food review content creation.Listen 11:28
Jacob Fink, better known as @jacobdoesphilly, never expected to become a food influencer. But now, some of his food review videos garner a million views.
Avi Wolfman-Arent sat down with Jacob to learn more about the business of content creation: the money, the process, and the future. Some of his answers might surprise you.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.