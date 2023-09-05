Studio 2: ChatGPT in School, Taco Tuesday Lawsuit, Delaware’s Earliest Residents

ChatGPT can throw out a 12-page essay for you in seconds. The question for many parents, students and teachers remains whether or not the program is helpful or hurting our ability to critically think, write or learn. We’ll talk with Wharton professor Ethan Mollick,who’s embracing ChatGPT in his classroom, about the future of AI in education.

It’s a David vs. Goliath story. A South Jersey restaurant beloved by locals has owned the trademark for “Taco Tuesday” for over 40 years. But now, one of the biggest fast-food chains in the world wants that trademark canceled. Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar in Somers Point, N.J. is facing behemoth Taco Bell as a lawsuit awaits a federal patent court. Gregory Gregory, the restaurant’s 3rd generation owner, joins us.

The excavation site in Rehoboth Beach, Avery’s Rest, gives new insights into the lives of enslaved African people in the First State. We hear from Raquel Freskes, an anthropological geneticist who studied the human remains at Avery’s Rest, about what they learned about kinship and more.