“Sunlight”

Stephen is a a musician/performer/filmmaker and Tourettes advocate. He wrote the song “Sunlight” to “celebrate” feeling so much better after a challenging time.

With 40 years, 10 albums, an award winning short film, many national music performances and speaking engagements about his project ‘The Art in the Syndrome’ to his credit, he is now working on the debut of my Single Song Series due to begin in November.