“It’s a Good Day (To Fight the System)”

Zimbabwean-American artist/activist Shungudzo has been making waves in the music industry for many years as a songwriter for the likes of Little Mix, Chiiild, and Jessie Ware, as well as being an artist in her own right, writing and producing songs with powerful messages.

Shungudzo has also vowed from an early age to compose a poem every day of her life. Using words and music as a vehicle for change, her songs and poems are made to impact and interrupt societal norms.

Following the release of single “It’s a Good Day (To Fight the System)”, she has released the bold yet touching “To Be Me”, which brings attention to the vulnerable emotions of feeling unsafe in your own body and “There’s Only So Much a Soul Can Take”, a track that boldly challenges today’s systems.

Shungudzo has been featured in Billboard, PAPER, Refinery 29, The World, FLOOD, Galore, Atwood Magazine, American Songwriter and more. She will continue to release new music in 2021. Stay tuned for more.