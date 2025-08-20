Republican and Democratic lawmakers debate SEPTA funding

The recent battle over funding public transit has laid bare a deeper and growing divide between Pennsylvania’s urban and rural regions. In the debate over support for SEPTA, Republican leaders, many representing rural western districts, have resisted efforts to direct more funding toward the southeast.

This conflict highlights a broader political and ideological rift that’s been intensifying across the commonwealth, especially as the Philadelphia suburbs have become bluer.

Gains by Democrats in the southeast helped them overtake the House in recent years, but gone are the days when top GOP lawmakers had strong ties to our region.

The SEPTA fight highlights competing priorities, lifestyles and values between two very different parts of the state.

On this episode of Studio 2, we’ll explore this “Philly vs. farm” divide by talking to key Democratic and Republican lawmakers from our region about how they make our case in Harrisburg.

Guests:

State Sen. Frank Farry (R-Bucks)

Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton (D-Philadelphia)