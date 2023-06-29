The Southern Poverty Law Center recently listed Moms for Liberty an anti-government extremist entity. They label themselves a parent empowerment group. The group kicks off its annual summit Thursday in Philadelphia, with speakers including former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Maddie Hanna joins us.

We are awaiting rulings in several Supreme Court cases by the end of the week, before the 2022-2023 term comes to an end for the summer. Affirmative action, student loans, religious liberty and LGBTQ+ freedoms all hang in the balance this year. David S. Cohen, professor of law at Thomas R. Kline School of Law at Drexel University, joins us to break down what to expect, what it means for the entire country and our region in particular.

It’s time for another Trivia Thursday, this week’s contestant is international! If you want to play, call 215-351-0525. Also, Tonya Pendleton has the latest on everything happening in the city and suburbs this weekend, including some Independence Day festivities.