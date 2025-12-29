Romance trends of 2025: Less sex, more divorce?

America is in a sex recession. Adults of all ages – married and single – are having less sex than they did in past decades. A recent study found 37% percent of 18-64 year olds have sex at least once a week, compared to 55% in the 90s.

We’ll find out why people are having less sex, and how essential intimacy is in relationships.

Plus, “gray divorce” is on the rise as an increasing number of couples over 65 decide to separate after decades of marriage. Some cite cultural factors like longer life expectancies, wider acceptance of divorce, and women’s greater financial independence. But as people grow older together, are they simply less willing to settle for unhappiness?

On this episode of Studio 2, we’ll dig into the sex recession, then find out why later-life divorce is trending upward.

Guests:

Debby Herbenick, Director of the Center for Sexual Health Promotion at Indiana University

Lauren Harris, Assistant professor of human development and family studies at the University of New Hampshire

Andrew Hatherley, Certified divorce financial analyst and host of the podcast The Gray Divorce Podcast