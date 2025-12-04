Nedra Glover Tawwab on setting boundaries and finding balance

Nedra Glover Tawwab grew up in Detroit in a family with numerous problems, including relationship conflict, addiction, and financial instability. Her way of coping was to become highly independent, relying on herself to meet her needs. Although she was praised for her maturity and self-sufficiency, she often felt bitter and alone. She didn’t know how to ask for help.

Tawwab has since become a highly sought-after therapist who specializes in dysfunctional relationships. She has a large Instagram following and hosts a popular podcast. She’s also written several books: Set Boundaries, Find Peace; Consider This; and the forthcoming The Balancing Act.

She joins us this week on The Connection to talk about how to break old patterns that no longer serve us and how to build a healthier relationship with ourselves.