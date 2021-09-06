Regional Roundup – 9/6/21

Air Date: September 6, 2021 10:00 am
State School District Superintendent Katrina McCombs and Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen hold the scissors to cut the ribbon on the new Camden High School. Both McCombs and Carstarphen are alumni of the school. (P. Kenneth Burns/WHYY)

State School District Superintendent Katrina McCombs and Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen hold the scissors to cut the ribbon on the new Camden High School. Both McCombs and Carstarphen are alumni of the school. (P. Kenneth Burns/WHYY)

State officials cut the ribbon on the new Camden High School, a state-of-the-art facility that’s the first the district has seen in a century. KATRINA MCCOMBS, State Superintendent for the Camden City School District, joins us to discuss the significance of the new campus, and shares plans as the region navigates Covid-19 and the return to classrooms. Then, the incredibly talented CAM ANTHONY,winner of The Voice, joins us after his recent performance with the Philly Pops to discuss his North Philly roots and plans for the future. And we’re joined by RAY DIDINGER, sports writer, broadcaster and author of Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes, and Heartaches.

