On today’s Regional Roundup, guest host Tracey Matisak is joined by ELIZABETH MARX, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Utility Law Project, to discuss the increasing number of gas, water and electric shutoffs across the state. More than 116,000 Pennsylvania residents have been disconnected due to late payments since the pandemic moratorium expired in April. We’ll also talk with Philadelphia Public School District Superintendent WILLIAM HITE about masks for K-12 students and planning for the upcoming academic year while facing the threat of a rapidly spreading Delta variant. And the BlackStar Film Festival kicks off this weekend with a showcase of over 80 films about and by black, brown and indigenous people from around the world, including director RENEE OSUBU’s, Dear Philadelphia. She’s nominated for Best Short Documentary and talks about exploring North Philadelphia to share stories of forgiveness, fatherhood and community.