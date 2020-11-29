Regional Roundup – 11/30/20

On this week’s Regional Roundup; SEPTA General Manager LESLIE RICHARDS will join us to discuss the future of the agency, given the massive financial blow public transportation has taken due to the pandemic. Then, recently reelected New Jersey Congressman ANDY KIM will give us his thoughts on the tumultuous Biden transition and how to contain the rapid spread of coronavirus. Lastly, we’ll talk with the dance company Philadadanco’s outgoing director, JOAN MYERS-BROWN, as well as her successor KIM BEARS BAILEY.