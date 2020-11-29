Regional Roundup – 11/30/20

Air Date: November 30, 2020 10:00 am
Philadanco

Philadanco at the 32nd Annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance in Philadelphia. (Scott Robbins)

On this week’s Regional Roundup; SEPTA General Manager LESLIE RICHARDS will join us to discuss the future of the agency, given the massive financial blow public transportation has taken due to the pandemic. Then, recently reelected New Jersey Congressman ANDY KIM will give us his thoughts on the tumultuous Biden transition and how to contain the rapid spread of coronavirus. Lastly, we’ll talk with the dance company Philadadanco’s outgoing director, JOAN MYERS-BROWN, as well as her successor KIM BEARS BAILEY.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

