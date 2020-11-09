Regional Roundup – 11/09/20

On Monday’s Regional Roundup; with COVID rates breaking records every day, we’ll hear from WHYY’s NINA FELDMAN about what is causing the spike and what Pennsylvania and Philadelphia are planning to do to stem this massive spread. She’ll also tell us about New Jersey’s unveiled “vaccination plan.” Then, NJ.com reporter AMANDA HOOVER will discuss New Jersey marijuana legalization, which passed on Election Day, and what the plan is for the rollout. Then, we’ll talk with 21-year-old Philadelphia-based jazz composer and instrumentalist MICAH GRAVES who will tell us about his forthcoming record he made during quarantine and what it’s like being a musician during a pandemic.