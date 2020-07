Guests: William Hite, Susan Phillips, Alison Stout

On this week’s Regional Roundup; Philadelphia School’s Superintendent WILLIAM HITE will join us to talk about the recently announced school reopening plan. And, WHYY’s SUSAN PHILLIPS will tell us about the latest efforts to reform fracking in Pennsylvania. Then, ALISON STOUT, owner and technician of Bell Tone Synth Works will talk about her work repairing vintage synthesizers from all over the country, and some of the sexism she faces as a woman in music tech.