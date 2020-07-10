Regional Roundup – 07/13/2020

Air Date: July 13, 2020 10:00 am
The spotted lanternfly is spreading through Southeast Pennsylvania. It was spotted for the first time in the United States in Berks County. (Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture)

The spotted lanternfly is spreading through Southeast Pennsylvania. It was spotted for the first time in the United States in Berks County. (Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture)

Guests: Darrell Clarke, Mark Eichmann, Jenny Rose Carey

On this week’s Regional Roundup will be Philadelphia City Council President DARRELL CLARKE, who will be discussing the recent uptick in violence in the city. WHYY’s MARK EICHMANN will tell us about Delaware State University’s acquisition of Wesley College, the first time an historically black college has assumed control of a non-HBCU. And, we’ll talk to JENNY ROSE CAREY, senior fellow in horticulture at the  Pennsylvania Horticultural Society about summer gardening and the best ways to combat the loathed spotted lanternfly. 

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate