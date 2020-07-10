Regional Roundup – 07/13/2020

Guests: Darrell Clarke, Mark Eichmann, Jenny Rose Carey

On this week’s Regional Roundup will be Philadelphia City Council President DARRELL CLARKE, who will be discussing the recent uptick in violence in the city. WHYY’s MARK EICHMANN will tell us about Delaware State University’s acquisition of Wesley College, the first time an historically black college has assumed control of a non-HBCU. And, we’ll talk to JENNY ROSE CAREY, senior fellow in horticulture at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society about summer gardening and the best ways to combat the loathed spotted lanternfly.