Regional Roundup – 05/17/2021

On this week’s Regional Roundup: After a four-hour long hearing, a bill that would require training and a permit before purchasing a handgun in Delaware passed through the State House Judiciary Committee. Delaware Attorney General KATHY JENNINGS, who has been a vocal supporter of the bill, is our first guest. Then we speak to two Indian American doctors in Philadelphia about the COVID crisis in India and their efforts to help. University of Pennsylvania surgery resident RUCHIKA TALWAR and CHOP physician ASEEM SHUKLA, talk about organizing medical aid to Indian hospitals, how their family and friends in India are coping, and challenges of watching the suffering from afar. Finally, Philadelphia Inquirer music critic DAN DELUCA tells us about the long-lost but recently discovered album of Philadelphia jazz legend Hasaan Ibn Ali.