This week on the Regional Roundup: WHYY Delaware reporter MARK EICHMANN will tell us about the push to get legal representations for evicted Delawareans. WHYY’s political reporter KATIE MEYER gives us a preview of the upcoming primary elections in Pennsylvania. We’ll also hear about a new survey about the declining bee population and the pollinating plants that can help restore it when Mary speaks to EILEEN BOYLE of the Mt. Cuba Center botanical garden in Delaware.