Regional Roundup – 04/06/20

Air Date: April 6, 2020 10:00 am
Guests: John Carney, Nina Feldman, Joe Hernandez, Yael Levy

On this week’s Regional Roundup; we’ll check in with Delaware Governor JOHN CARNEY to hear what the state is doing to protect citizens form the coronavirus and the level of infection there. We’ll also check in again with WHYY’s NINA FELDMAN and JOE HERNANDEZ about the latest coronavirus statistics, and the efforts to contain them,  in Philadelphia and New Jersey. Then, we’ll talk about what “social distancing” guidelines will mean for this year’s Passover Seder, and some ideas about how to make a virtual Seder work for the whole family. Joining us with her thoughts is YAEL LEVY, Rabbi at Mishkan Shalom Synagog in Roxboro.

