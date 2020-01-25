Watch/Listen: Senate impeachment trial

Regional Roundup – 01/27/20

Air Date: January 27, 2020 10:00 am
(Hansell Stedman and Yuva Gambhir)

Guests: Andrew Zwicker, Hansell Stedman, Valencia Peterson

On this week’s Regional Roundup; New Jersey Assemblyman ANDREW ZWICKER joins us to talk about an anti-dark money bill that he is introducing to the assembly, and we’ll hear from Penn Medicine professor HANSELL STEDMEN about the breakthrough muscular dystrophy treatment using gene therapy that his team recently developed. And, Mary will be joined by VALENCIA PETERSON, founder and director of Open Door Abuse Awareness and Prevention, who teaches young kids in Philadelphia area schools about domestic violence, sexual abuse, and to prevent it in their own lives and behavior.

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

