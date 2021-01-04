Regional Roundup – 01/04/21

This week on the Regional Roundup: MAX MITCHELL of The Legal Intelligencer will tell us about the problems that Philadelphia trial courts have faced due to the pandemic, and how they are planning to get things back on track. We’ll then talk to LISA WALKE, associate professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, about how COVID is affecting senior citizens, even the ones who have not contracted the infection themselves. Finally, the Philadelphia Orchestra’s newly-named guest conductor NATHALIE STUTZMANN joins us to discuss her life in classical music and what she plans to do with her time with the Philadelphia Orchestra.