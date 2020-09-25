Regional Roundup – 09/28/20

Guests: Allison Steele, Jondhi Harrell, Matias Tarnopolsky, David Kim

On this week’s Regional Roundup; The Philadelphia Inquirer‘s ALLISON STEELE will tell us about the congressional race in New Jersey between one of the last Kennedy’s in politics and her opponent who switched from Democrat to Republican in his last term. Then, community activist JONDHI HARRELL will give us his thoughts on how Philadelphia should handle the young dirt bike and ATV riders in the city. Lastly, we’ll hear about the new online Philadelphia Orchestra season when Mary speaks with orchestra President and CEO MATIAS TARNOPOLSKY and violinist DAVID KIM.