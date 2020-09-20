Older adults in Philly turn COVID-19 into musical comedy

As happened at personal care facilities everywhere, the residents of the Watermark at Logan Square were strictly confined to their apartments for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Boring!” exclaimed Bernie Littman, 96. He normally takes exercise classes, eats meals in the common dining room, and attends lectures in the auditorium. None of that was available to him during the lockdown.

He conceded the lockdown was “necessary and quite effective.” Back in April, the Watermark’s nursing facility saw a surge of 58 infections and 16 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. By the end of August, the number of positive cases had dropped to six.

Littman is a member of the Watermark Players, a group of about 20 that stages musical productions for the other residents, generally twice a year. They are led by Steve Hatzai, a teaching artist with Philly Senior Stage, an organization that works inside senior communities to stage theater productions.

After the lockdown began, the group was forced to shelve a plan for a Roaring ‘20s-themed show. Nevertheless, Hatzai continued their normal Wednesday morning meetings via Zoom.

“I wanted to keep together, without putting on a show,” he said. “As we continued our meetings, the idea emerged that as long as we’re getting together, let’s do that.”

Six months later, the Watermark Players staged “Ain’t Congregatin,'” a spoof on the classic Broadway revue “Ain’t Misbehavin.’” The residents altered lyrics to popular songs so they reflect life during the coronavirus pandemic. Like this take on a song from “La Cage aux Folles” — “The Best of Times is Now,” rewritten as “The Worst of Times is Now.”

… So let’s keep far away

We’ll get together on some future day

Right now that’s not OK

Because the worst of times is now.

Littman wrote that version of “ The Best of Times” and performed it from his apartment in the Watermark on Wednesday during a live performance via Zoom.

“Zoom is the greatest invention since sliced bread,” he said. That’s coming from a man who was born before sliced bread.

Zoom, however, does not allow people to sing together — the technology is not precise enough for musical timing. So the Watermark singers traded lines: One person commands the Zoom screen for a stanza, then passes it on to the next.

Between songs, they tell corny jokes.

“Do you know the difference between COVID-19 and `Romeo and Juliet?’” asked resident Marjorie Fitterman. “One is the coronavirus, and the other is the Verona crisis.”