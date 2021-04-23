Regional Round – 04/26/2021

Vaccine appointments are getting easier to find. That’s should be good news but public health experts also worry that demand is falling as infection rates and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania rise. The pause in the J&J vaccine for safety review may also be fueling more hesitancy. We start the Regional Roundup talking with Pennsylvania acting Physician General DR. DENISE JOHNSON about the state’s efforts to increase demand, particularly among the vaccine hesitant. Then, reporters JAKE BLUMGART and CHRISTIAN HETRICK discuss their Philadelphia Inquirer article investigating Amazon’s rapid expansion in the Delaware Valley—the e-commerce giant now has 57 warehouses online or being built around Philly. And, we end the hour talking about wildlife rehabilitation with MIKE O’MALLEY and LORI SWANSON from New Jersey’s Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge.