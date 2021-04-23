Regional Round – 04/26/2021

Air Date: April 26, 2021 10:00 am
A patient at the Vaccination clinic in McKeesport at the Bethlehem Baptist Church receives the COVID-19 vaccine. (Office of Gov. Tom Wolf)

Vaccine appointments are getting easier to find. That’s should be good news but public health experts also worry that demand is falling as infection rates and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania rise. The pause in the J&J vaccine for safety review may also be fueling more hesitancy. We start the Regional Roundup talking with Pennsylvania acting Physician General DR. DENISE JOHNSON about the state’s efforts to increase demand, particularly among the vaccine hesitant. Then, reporters JAKE BLUMGART and CHRISTIAN HETRICK discuss their Philadelphia Inquirer article investigating Amazon’s rapid expansion in the Delaware Valley—the e-commerce giant now has 57 warehouses online or being built around Philly. And, we end the hour talking about wildlife rehabilitation with MIKE O’MALLEY and LORI SWANSON from New Jersey’s Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge.

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

