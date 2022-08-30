70 new monkeypox cases reported in Philadelphia, vaccine distribution inches on
According to data released by the city Monday, 70 new monkeypox cases were reported in Philadelphia last week, bringing the city’s total to 327 since tracking began.
The update ties Philadelphia’s previous record, set at the end of July, for most cases seen in a single week.
Of the total cases, 74% have affected cisgender men. People between the ages of 30 and 39 make up 44% of total infections.
Only 341 vaccines were administered last week, which is a jump up from 234 the week prior, but still short of the more than 1,200 provided in early August.
While Black Philadelphians make up more than half of the cases (55%), they’ve only received 24% of the vaccines administered so far. White Philadelphians have received 56% of the vaccinations provided. At least 93% of the vaccines have been provided to men.
Last week, it was announced 3,305 JYNNEOS vaccine vials were allocated by the CDC to Philadelphia.
Vaccines will be distributed in three phases between Aug. 22 and Sept. 30, with the department getting about 1,100 shots in each shipment. The second portion will be ordered once 85% of the doses have been administered.
Within the United States, 18,101 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed. Within the Delaware Valley region: Pennsylvania has 516; New Jersey has 504; Delaware has 21; and Maryland has 484.
It’s been more than two months since Pennsylvania’s first monkeypox case was discovered in Philadelphia. Since then, suburban communities and the region’s universities have also been impacted.
