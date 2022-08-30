According to data released by the city Monday, 70 new monkeypox cases were reported in Philadelphia last week, bringing the city’s total to 327 since tracking began.

The update ties Philadelphia’s previous record, set at the end of July, for most cases seen in a single week.

Of the total cases, 74% have affected cisgender men. People between the ages of 30 and 39 make up 44% of total infections.

Only 341 vaccines were administered last week, which is a jump up from 234 the week prior, but still short of the more than 1,200 provided in early August.