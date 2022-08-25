Wolf administration explores using federal aid to help stretch Pa.’s limited monkeypox vaccine supply

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

As more cases of monkeypox are reported across Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is pursuing the use of federal dollars to help stretch the state’s limited vaccine supply.

Speaking after a news conference last week, the Democrat said that his administration is considering buying a “different kind of needle for the vaccine,” and is also exploring whether federal money can be used on blood tests for the virus.

“We know that we have that need right now,” Wolf told Spotlight PA. “We want to make sure we can use that money legally, and if we can, it’s just a matter of how far we can use it.”

To conserve the limited vaccine supply, the Food and Drug Administration has given health care providers emergency approval to administer shots between the skin, rather than under it. That allows providers to get five doses out of a one-dose vial.