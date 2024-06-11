‘Momnibus’ bills would expand access to doulas, provide essentials to new parents

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania’s public health insurance program would cover doula services and new parents would receive kits that include diapers and nursing pads under legislative proposals that could be absorbed into this year’s budget.

The measures are part of a “Momnibus” package championed by state House Democrats’ Black Maternal Health Caucus. It formed in 2023 in response to growing concerns around high maternal mortality rates, which are worse for Black mothers.

Gov. Josh Shapiro has separately pitched an increased investment in maternal health as part of his $48.5 billion spending plan.

The Democrat also wants lawmakers to set aside $3 million in this year’s budget to give public school students free access to tampons and pads, an idea popular with his party that has been met with skepticism by Republican leaders.

Democrats, including those who control the state House, argue new spending on health care initiatives is warranted given the state’s $14 billion surplus. The still-growing reserves were built up through strong tax returns and savings from pandemic-era federal relief. But the Republicans who control the state Senate have mostly rejected calls for new programs this year and instead pitched tax cuts.

Legislative leaders are working to craft a budget deal ahead of the June 30 deadline, and it’s possible some of these initiatives could end up in the final product amid fluid negotiations.

Since May, the state House has passed bills that would expand access to maternal blood pressure monitoring and postpartum depression care. Another bill would enact into statute a state Department of Human Services policy that gives doulas — or nonmedical workers who provide support to pregnant people — a path to seek Medicaid reimbursement.

Some portions of the Momnibus package have been controversial. Private insurers raised concerns about a bill that would reimburse patients for postpartum blood pressure monitors, while a Republican lawmaker said she was approached by medical providers who opposed a bill that would require postpartum depression screening.

State House lawmakers voted unanimously to strip the screening language from the latter bill and made optional a requirement to distribute information about postpartum depression. Other portions of the package, however, have found broad bipartisan support.

The chamber recently voted 123-79 to establish a program that would send new parents baby care items like diapers and onesies, and postpartum essentials including pads and ice packs.

“You shouldn’t have to be lucky to be able to have the things that you need on the first day of your child’s life,” state Rep. La’Tasha Mayes (D., Allegheny), the bill’s sponsor, said at a March news conference.

The federal government started a similar pilot program in 2023 and distributed 3,000 kits in three states with high levels of maternal mortality, infant mortality, and postpartum depression through local hospitals and community groups. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is still researching the findings, but survey results from recipients were positive.

Mayes’ bill was opposed by some Republicans, who argued it should be limited to low-income parents and could provide items that an insurer already pays for during hospitalization.

Each postpartum kit would cost the state $75 and each newborn kit would cost $195, according to state Department of Health estimates.