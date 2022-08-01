Nearly two months after monkeypox first made its way to Pennsylvania, the viral disease has found new grounds.

The Bucks County Health Department has confirmed six cases of monkeypox among residents, the Montgomery County Office of Public Health has confirmed four cases, and the Chester County Health Department has confirmed one.

​​It is unclear how many cases have been confirmed in Delaware County. When asked, a county spokesperson said, “Less than 10 cases of monkeypox have been reported in Delaware County. Public health best practice is not to report total cases when there are fewer than 10.”

The health departments in Bucks, Montgomery and Chester counties have since conducted investigations and subsequent contact tracing to determine the residents’ close contacts, provide the proper guidance, and offer a post-exposure vaccine. The infected community members are currently receiving treatment from their healthcare providers.

Monkeypox is an infection caused by the rare monkeypox virus. The disease, known for its distinctive rash, is related to — but much milder than — smallpox. It spreads most commonly through close, physical contact such as hugging, kissing, and sexual activity.