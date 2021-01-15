Racial justice after Trump

Air Date: January 15, 2021 10:00 am
FILE - In this May 29, 2020, file photo, Demonstrators walk along Pennsylvania Avenue as they protest the death of George Floyd in Washington. Black activists are coming out strongly against a growing narrative among conservatives that equates last week’s deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol to last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests over racial injustice. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

The racial double-standard in policing was all too evident when pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol last week. The largely white mob’s attack on the seat of government was met with relatively light law enforcement, compared to the harsh and brutal tactics used on Black Lives Matter protesters last summer. This hour, ahead of MLK Day, we reflect on racial justice and equity at the end of the Trump era. We’ll talk about the year of racial reckoning following the police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd and the calls for police reform. We’ll also look at how COVID has laid bare racial disparities around health and economic wellbeing. And, we’ll discuss the issues that should be on the forefront of the Biden and the new Congresses’ agenda. Our guests are ERRIN HAINES, journalist and editor at large for The 19thSARAH JACKSON, associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School for Communication, and Reverend MARK KELLY TYLER, Pastor of Mother Bethel AME Church in Philadelphia

